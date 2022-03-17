Where Celebrities Are Traveling for Spring Break
Entertainment Patrick Clarke March 17, 2022
A Star-Studded Spring Break
Stars, they're just like us. With spring fast approaching, celebrities from television stars to Olympic athletes are getting away to their dream destinations. Whether it's a tropical vacation by the beach or a late-winter ski trip in the Rockies, a handful of celebrities haven't been shy about their whereabouts away from work. In the social media age, a quick scroll through Instagram or Twitter can reveal the hottest spring break locales at the moment based on the latest celebrity endorsements. Here's a look at some of the top places that our famous friends have enjoyed in recent weeks.
For more Entertainment News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS