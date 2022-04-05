Last updated: 06:00 AM ET, Tue April 05 2022

gallery icon The Latest Consumer Trends in Sustainable Travel

Features & Advice Patrick Clarke April 05, 2022

1/9
A traveler visiting Yosemite National Park
A traveler visiting Yosemite National Park. (photo courtesy Globus)

The Latest Eco-Friendly Travel Trends

Sustainable travel is a fast-growing trend in the industry as more and more travelers become aware of the environmental consequences of their adventures. But traveling sustainably isn't always as simple as leaving only your footprints behind at the beach. To truly make an impact, the effort needs to be significant. Ahead of Earth Day this April, The Vacationer has polled more than 1,000 American adults to uncover U.S. travelers' feelings when it comes to making sustainable or eco-friendly decisions when planning travel. The results reveal some of the latest trends when it comes to not only how Americans view sustainable travel but what they're willing to sacrifice to ensure their next trip is an eco-friendly one.

1/9

For more information on United States

For more Features & Advice News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS