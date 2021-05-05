Last updated: 02:18 PM ET, Wed May 05 2021

gallery icon Amazing Eco-Friendly Escapes in Mexico

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz May 05, 2021

1/14
Mayan Ruins. Tulum Beach (PHOTO: Photo via lucafabbian / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
PHOTO: Mayan Ruins, Tulum, Mexico. (photo via lucafabbian / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The Best Eco-Friendly Escapes in Mexico

Mexico is one of the most popular resort destinations on the continent, but resorts aren't the only types of accommodations the country has to offer its travelers. After such a hectic year, it's time to reconnect with ourselves and with nature, away from the hectic city life and the black hole that is social media. With these incredibly unique, remote and eco-friendly escapes, guests can enjoy all the freedom of a vacation without technology hampering relaxation. From rainforest retreats to beach bungalows, these lovely accommodations will connect you to the local cultures and wildlife.

1/14

For more information on Mexico

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS