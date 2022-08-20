Palladium Hotel Group Properties Join Wyndham Registry Collection
Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group Janeen Christoff August 20, 2022
14 Palladium Properties Join Wyndham Registry Collection
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Palladium Hotel Group have sealed the deal on a commercial alliance that adds more than 6,500 rooms to Wyndham's Registry Collection, a selection of hotels handpicked for their incredible experiences in spectacular destinations.
The 14 all-inclusive resorts TRS Hotels and Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts are managed by Palladium Hotel Group and are located in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Brazil. With the addition of these properties, the Registry Collection expands its portfolio to 26 hotels.
"This agreement with a hotel company that has one of the greatest distribution capacities in the United States is a great pairing for us," said Jesus Sobrino, CEO of Palladium Hotel Group. "This alliance is part of our commitment to the American market due to its proximity and great air connectivity with the Caribbean destinations where we operate. We are also very pleased to add synergies between our Palladium Rewards program and Wyndham Rewards, recognized as one of the top loyalty programs in the industry. As a hotel management company, thanks to this agreement, we improve our value proposition to owners, as we add to it a great know-how and experience of operating all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean."
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Palladium Hotel Group, Mexico, Caribbean, Brazil
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS