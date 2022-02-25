Photo Tour of Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
February 25, 2022
Fly Aboard the Halcyon Starcruiser
This isn’t just a hotel - it’s a theme park all its own. The Halcyon starcruiser – operated by Chandrila Star Line (CSL) – is an immersive experience that gets you as involved in the story as you want to be throughout your two-night journey. Each guest has their own datapad and itinerary depending on what they choose to participate in and where their alliances lie. The more missions you complete, the more access you’ll be granted – including some "Restricted Areas." Disney World packs a ton into the unique experience that is the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
