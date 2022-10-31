Last updated: 10:05 AM ET, Mon October 31 2022

10 Key Travel Advisories Announced in October

Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke October 30, 2022

Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico.
Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. (photo via Quintana Roo Tourism Board).

The Latest Travel Advisories Around the World

October was an extremely busy month for the U.S. State Department in terms of issuing updated travel advisories. After all, officials published updated travel advice for every destination in the world with the exception of Macau and Cuba over the past four weeks. The timing of the widespread updates makes sense, however, given that much of the world has reopened with limited or no COVID-related travel restrictions. Fortunately, the majority of countries are listed at either Level 1 (Exercise Normal Precautions) or Level 2 (Exercise Increased Caution) due to risks ranging from crime and terrorism to civil unrest as the holiday season begins. What's more, only 20 countries currently receive the Level (Do Not Travel) designation. Here's a look at some of the key travel advisories you may have missed this fall.

