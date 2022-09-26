Canada to Officially Lift All Coronavirus-Related Travel Restrictions
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the government would end coronavirus-related vaccination, testing and quarantine requirements for international travelers, beginning on October 1.
According to The Detroit News, tourists planning to enter Canada for business or leisure travel starting next month will no longer need to show “proof of vaccination, undergo testing, quarantine or isolate or submit public health information to the government’s app or website.”
“Thanks largely to Canadians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, we have reached the point where we can safely lift the sanitary measures at the border,” Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement.
“However, we expect COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses will continue to circulate over the cold months, so I encourage everyone to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccination, including booster doses and exercise individual public health measures,” Duclos continued.
In addition, mask requirements will be removed from public forms of transportation in October, including on airlines and trains. The country is also lifting pre-departure testing and vaccination mandates for the cruise industry.
Princess Cruises announced it would welcome all guests on cruises visiting, arriving or departing from Canadian ports, including its Canada/New England voyages and Alaska sailings. All of Princess' Alaska cruises feature Canada as part of the itinerary.
“We applaud these decisions by Transport Canada to make visiting the country easier and more convenient for all guests sailing our popular Alaska and Canada/New England itineraries, and look forward to welcoming everyone on our incredible Alaska and Canadian cruises,” Princess Cruises president John Padgett said.
Canadian officials said in June that existing border restrictions would remain in place until at least September 30, but started easing protocols on unvaccinated citizens leaving the country for international travel.
While the changes are a positive step for the travel industry, ACTA President Wendy Paradis and others are concerned that coronavirus-related restrictions could return in the fall and winter seasons if the number of cases increases, according to TravelPulse Canada.
