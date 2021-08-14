Craziest Comments Clients Have Said To Travel Advisors
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke August 14, 2021
They Said What?
If you've ever worked a job dealing with people you know that they can be a lot of things, including downright weird and wacky at times. A good travel advisor can please almost any personality but some clients are simply lost causes, at least in terms of their requests. Here are some of the craziest comments travel advisors have received from real-life clients.
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
Master the Guadeloupe Islands and Give Your Clients What They Crave
For more Travel Agent News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS