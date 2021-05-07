Unique New Accommodations on Jamaica’s South Coast
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Codie Liermann May 07, 2021
From Skypool Butler Suites in Grenada to Over-the-Water Bungalows in St. Lucia and Jamaica, Sandals Resorts has always made it a priority to provide unique room categories for guests to experience.
Staying at one of these all-inclusive resorts is already a treat for visitors, as they have access to a wide variety of restaurants, endless activities throughout the day and into the evening and incredible views surrounding the properties. However, being able to call a unique accommodation home for the duration of the stay is what completes the vacation.
At the end of 2020, Sandals South Coast in Jamaica debuted the South Seas Rondoval Village, which is made up of Swim-Up Rondoval Butler Suites. These brand-new, first of their kind suites offer guests an intimate stay in a quaint new area of the resort.
“‘One-of-a-kind, otherworldly, secluded and peaceful’ are just a few words our guests have used to describe this new Jamaican oasis at Sandals South Coast! Our guests have been blown away by the design and seclusion the Swim-Up Rondoval Suites offer, providing an intimate, romantic escape for all couples,” said Adrian Whitehead, General Manager of Sandals South Coast.
Guests visiting Sandals South Coast are already swept off their feet upon entering the resort. In the lobby, they are welcomed with both a warm greeting and sweeping views of the main pool and the ocean beyond it. However, entering the Rondoval Village offers a whole other atmosphere all on its own. The seclusion is transparent from the moment of arrival, and the relaxing vibe the area gives off is soon felt upon settling in.
This room category falls within the “Love Nest Butler Suite” level, and it’s clear why – the space is ideal for two people in love. Inside, couples will find a lush king-size bed, couch, television, coffee maker and a full bar to be replenished throughout their stay. The spacious bathroom area includes a soaking tub, a walk-in shower and two plush robes to be used throughout the stay.
Waiting outside is a comfortable seating area where guests can choose to dine in private, along with a personal plunge pool and access to the zero-entry river pool that meanders throughout the Rondovals.
“One of the most exciting amenities for guests staying in the Swim-Up Rondoval Suites, is the direct access to the resort’s new, one-of-a-kind zero-entry pool, spanning 17,040 square feet, making it the longest swimming pool in the Western Hemisphere!” Whitehead explained. “Plus, each Swim-Up Rondoval Suite was designed with its own private plunge pool, perfect for romantic daytime or nighttime dips.”
In addition to such amenities as VIP check-in and 24-hour room service, the experience is topped off with butler service. Highly trained to anticipate guests’ needs while still honoring privacy, Sandals’ butlers offer added touches to an already incredible vacation experience.
Guests are supplied with a cell phone to reach their butler whenever they might need something throughout the day. From making reservations and unpacking luggage to serving up drinks on the beach and escorting guests to dinner, butlers aid in creating a fully relaxing stay for couples.
The intimate, romantic ambiance is surely a place for couples to choose for a honeymoon or anniversary trip. However, the exclusive area could also be ideal for a small wedding group. A few rooms can be booked together, or a room block can be made when available (which might not always be the case).
“While we’re experiencing high demand for these suites, we’re very committed to making our guests’ visions come to life and we always explore all the options available for our group travelers,” Whitehead said.
He also pointed out Sandals South Coasts’ other recent update in the Dutch Village: “Not only are these brand-new suites great options for groups, we also debuted the fully renovated Dutch Swim-Up Village in December 2020, which has 112 magnificent, beachfront rooms that are perfect for groups alike, in addition to other room categories such as our Italian Beachfront Walkout Suites.”
As the mornings turn into evenings and the days blur together during a stay in the Rondoval Village, guests can sprinkle in additional highlights such as a trip to the spa, a candlelight dinner on the beach or a sunset boat ride, all of which can be reserved through their personal butler.
Whether guests choose to take advantage of all this resort has to offer or simply spend the time lounging poolside, a Swim-Up Rondoval Suite is an ideal place to call home during the vacation.
Connect with your travel advisor or click here to learn more about these unique new accommodations in Jamaica.
Sponsored Content
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Sandals Resorts, Jamaica
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS