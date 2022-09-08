Last updated: 02:33 PM ET, Thu September 08 2022

Aeromexico and Delta Reconnect Detroit and Monterrey

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines TravelPulse Staff September 08, 2022

plane, Aeromexico flight
After five years of alliance, Aeromexico and Delta have transported more than 28 million customers. (Photo via Aeromexico).

Aeromexico and Delta, the main cross-border alliance between Mexico and the United States, announced the restart of service between Monterrey and Detroit with four flights weekly.

Aeromexico and Delta will reconnect these two important business markets offering more than 790 seats per week and raising the total number of routes offered by the alliance to 47.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
A group of Southwest airliners

Southwest Opens Flight Schedule Through Spring Break 2023

Spirit Airlines, airplanes, planes, aircraft

Spirit Airlines Relaunches Nonstop Flights To Managua, Nicaragua

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing.

Frontier Airlines Launches 10 New Nonstop Routes From Phoenix

Delta Air Lines logo

Delta Air Lines Adding Flights for CES 2023 in Las Vegas

"It is very relevant for Aeromexico to reconnect these important cities in coordination with our strategic partner Delta Air Lines. This will allow us to continue to capture the preference of the growing number of leisure and business travelers between the two countries, offering them the best travel experience”, said José Zapata, Aeromexico's Vice President of Sales Mexico.

Delta and Aeromexico reconnected Detroit and Monterrey since last Tuesday. (Photo via Delta).
Delta and Aeromexico reconnected Detroit and Monterrey since last Tuesday. (Photo via Delta).

Meanwhile, Luciano Macagno, Delta's Managing Director for Latin America, the Caribbean, and South Florida, highlighted that "By traveling through Delta's hub in Detroit, our customers will be able to choose from five different Delta Sky Clubs, and will have easy and convenient connection opportunities with Delta's network throughout the United States."

Aeromexico and Delta concluded five years of their Joint Partnership Agreement in May. Throughout the partnership, the alliance has transported more than 28 million customers and has worked closely to develop comprehensive products and services to ensure a consistent customer experience, including:

-Approved documentation powered by SkyTeam technology, which allows digital check-in of flights operated by partners through existing Delta and Aeromexico applications or websites.

-Free onboard messaging via Wi-Fi (subject to availability).

-Standardized policies for documented and carry-on luggage.

Aeromexico and Delta offer up to 47 routes between Mexico and the United States. (Photo via Aeromexico).
Aeromexico and Delta offer up to 47 routes between Mexico and the United States. (Photo via Aeromexico).

Customers can make reservations for the route Monterrey-Detroit at aeromexico.com or delta.com.

For more information on Delta Air Lines, Detroit

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by TravelPulse Staff

TravelPulse Logo
A group of Southwest airliners

Southwest Opens Flight Schedule Through Spring Break 2023

United Airlines Continues to Invest in Flying Taxi Technology

Orlando International Airport’s New Terminal C Offers the Wow Factor and More

American Airlines Exits Long Island’s MacArthur Airport

Delta Air Lines Adding Jonas Brothers Concert to Onboard Entertainment

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS