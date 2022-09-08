Aeromexico and Delta Reconnect Detroit and Monterrey
September 08, 2022
Aeromexico and Delta, the main cross-border alliance between Mexico and the United States, announced the restart of service between Monterrey and Detroit with four flights weekly.
Aeromexico and Delta will reconnect these two important business markets offering more than 790 seats per week and raising the total number of routes offered by the alliance to 47.
"It is very relevant for Aeromexico to reconnect these important cities in coordination with our strategic partner Delta Air Lines. This will allow us to continue to capture the preference of the growing number of leisure and business travelers between the two countries, offering them the best travel experience”, said José Zapata, Aeromexico's Vice President of Sales Mexico.
Meanwhile, Luciano Macagno, Delta's Managing Director for Latin America, the Caribbean, and South Florida, highlighted that "By traveling through Delta's hub in Detroit, our customers will be able to choose from five different Delta Sky Clubs, and will have easy and convenient connection opportunities with Delta's network throughout the United States."
Aeromexico and Delta concluded five years of their Joint Partnership Agreement in May. Throughout the partnership, the alliance has transported more than 28 million customers and has worked closely to develop comprehensive products and services to ensure a consistent customer experience, including:
-Approved documentation powered by SkyTeam technology, which allows digital check-in of flights operated by partners through existing Delta and Aeromexico applications or websites.
-Free onboard messaging via Wi-Fi (subject to availability).
-Standardized policies for documented and carry-on luggage.
Customers can make reservations for the route Monterrey-Detroit at aeromexico.com or delta.com.
