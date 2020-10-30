Air Charter Service Unveils ‘Weddings in the Sky' Package
Airlines & Airports Claudette Covey October 30, 2020
Arguably, the pandemic and its myriad social distancing issues have made it immensely difficult for couples planning weddings. Air Charter Service, a global aircraft charter broker, has come up with a novel way in which they can make their weddings nothing if not memorable with the “Ultimate Wedding in the Sky” package.
The package, which sells for $28,000, enables couple to say “I do” in a two-hour flight aboard a private jet like The Challenger 850, which can accommodate up to 16 guests.
“Sadly, many couples have had to abandon their original wedding plans due to COVID-19. At Air Charter Service, we wanted to offer a solution to enable our clients to still have their dream wedding celebrations,” said Andy Christie, Air Charter Service’s group private jet director.
“Our ‘Weddings in the Sky’ experiences include all food and beverages and can be tailor-made to suit couples’ needs, whether they want to celebrate with close family and friends or elope, just the two of them. The flight route can be pre-arranged, so the aircraft can fly over areas of significance to those who are celebrating their marriage.”
In addition to the two-hour flight, the package includes chauffeur service to transport the couple roundtrip to the airport; champagne, canapes and personalized wedding favors for the wedding party; cabin crew member to unofficially serve as officiant; flower arrangement in keeping with the couple’s color scheme; in-flight playlist of the couple’s favorite songs; and choice of flight route.
The company has also introduced the “Just the Two of Us,” elopement package for $18,000, which includes the same amenities as the “Ultimate” package, but on such planes as a Cessna Citation CJ2s for two people.
Air Charter offers 23,000 charter flights annually and has offices on all six major continents.
