Alaska Airlines Adds Miami as 100th Nonstop Destination From Seattle
Donald Wood November 05, 2021
Alaska Airlines announced it would expand service to its 100th nonstop destination from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport when it debuts service to Miami on June 16, 2022.
The daily nonstop service to Miami International Airport will provide easy and convenient connectivity to flights across the Caribbean and Latin America. The South Florida airport is a large hub, hosting several of Alaska’s fellow oneworld alliance members.
Tickets for the new Seattle-Miami service are now available for purchase on the airline’s official website. Alaska also serves another South Florida destination with the summer 2022 expansion of twice-daily nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood.
“We've landed on a perfect location for our 100th nonstop from our home airport in Seattle. Miami is a cultural hub for travelers around the world with its incredible nightlife, art, music, architecture and food,” Alaska vice president Brett Catlin said.
“With our new daily nonstop launching in June, we'll be connecting two cruise capitals just in time for summer while teeing up easy fall getaways to South Florida, the Caribbean and beyond,” Catlin continued.
From Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, travelers can continue to other West Coast cities, Hawaii and Mexico, all while using the Mileage Plan program to earn and redeem miles for more than 20 oneworld member airlines and additional airline partners to more than 1,000 destinations around the world.
Earlier this week, Alaska announced it would further its codeshare agreement with British Airways by expanding into 16 more cities. Since March, Alaska has added 188 additional codeshare routes through various partnerships or an increase of 39 percent of its routes.
