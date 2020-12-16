Last updated: 01:59 PM ET, Wed December 16 2020

Alaska Airlines Announces New, Expanded Service to Sun and Fun Destinations

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 16, 2020

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
PHOTO: Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. (photo via Alaska Airlines Media)

Alaska Airlines announced new and expanded service to “sun and fun” destinations.

To give travelers the chance to escape the harsh winter realities of Alaska, the carrier added three new nonstop services from Anchorage to Las Vegas, Denver and San Francisco. In addition, Alaska expanded year-round service to Phoenix.

By summer 2021, the airline will fly eight nonstops from Anchorage to destinations across the United States, including Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Phoenix and Portland.

Tickets for the new and expanded routes are now on sale.

“The demand for leisure travel in 2021 is beginning to return as our guests look ahead, and we're offering even more nonstops to take Alaskans to the places they want to go,” Alaska regional vice president Marilyn Romano said. “We believe our guests will love the convenient nonstops to Vegas, Denver and San Francisco, in addition to our daily nonstop flight to Phoenix that's now set to fly year-round.”

Last week, Alaska launched its Pre-Clear program, which allows passengers traveling to Hawaii to avoid lines and bypass the screening process with an approved negative COVID-19 test.

The airline also released a hilarious safety video spoofing the 1983 song “Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats to help passengers understand current COVID-19 health protocols.

