Alaska Airlines Releases Hilarious Safety Video
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 15, 2020
To help passengers understand current health protocols, Alaska Airlines released a safety video spoofing the 1983 song “Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats.
The video features actual employees of the carrier breaking down Alaska’s rules and regulations amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak through the power of song and dance. From facial coverings to HEPA air-filtration systems, the music video has travelers covered.
Employees who participated in the video were either nominated by their team leaders or volunteered due to their “willingness to dance.” Members of the Alaska Flight Attendant Drill Team also took part in the video.
“It was refreshing to work on a project with some much-needed levity after such a challenging year,” the video’s director Warren Fu told Fox. “You can highlight the importance of safety and still have fun with it.”
“I hope the uplifting energy and enthusiasm showcased by our Alaska Airlines employee talent brings a smile to people’s faces,” Fu continued.
Last week, Alaska Airlines launched its Pre-Clear program, which allows passengers traveling to Hawaii to avoid lines and bypass the screening process with an approved negative COVID-19 test.
The carrier also announced a new move to optimize its mainline fleet by selling 10 Airbus A320s to Air Lease Corporation (ALC), then leasing 13 new Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft from them.
Comments
