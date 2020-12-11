Alaska Airlines Announces New Pre-Clear Program to Hawaii
December 11, 2020
Alaska Airlines passengers traveling to Hawaii can now avoid lines and bypass the screening process with an approved negative COVID-19 test.
The airline launched its Pre-Clear program this week in coordination with Hawaiian officials, which became the first of its kind to allow guests to bypass security and be exempt from the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine before departure.
Alaska received approval to pre-clear guests who complete Hawaii’s requirements before check-in, making additional screening at airports around the islands unnecessary.
The state previously announced a plan in October to allow travelers who test negative in advance to skip the mandatory quarantine, but the program resulted in long wait times. Alaska’s new measures were designed to expedite the process.
“As guests start planning their 2021 travel to Hawaii, we're focused on making the journey as safe, easy and hassle-free as possible,” Alaska Airlines president Ben Minicucci said. “We appreciate Hawaii's partnership to help ensure our guests are well-informed and visit these beautiful islands responsibly, wearing a mask and following the state's safety guidelines.”
Alaska began piloting the Hawaii Pre-Clear program with its flights from the West Coast to Maui, and it will be rolled out on all flights to Oahu and Kona on Hawaii Island starting December 14.
To be eligible for the Hawaii Pre-Clear program, passengers must have a Safe Travels profile, verify flight and hotel details, provide a negative COVID-19 test and complete the mandatory travel health questionnaire.
