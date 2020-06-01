Alaska Airlines Announces New Mileage Plan Promotions
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 01, 2020
Alaska Airlines announced three new promotions Monday that will benefit customers and Mileage Plan members.
Officials from the carrier not only revealed they would guarantee 2020 elite status through 2021, but also extend a 50-percent bonus of elite qualifying miles for flights taken through the end of the year.
NCL Details How Cruising Will Change in COVID-19 EraCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Cheap Airfare Pricing Could Make a Major Comeback After COVID-19Airlines & Airports
WTTC Unveils Safe Travels Protocols for Airlines, Tour...Impacting Travel
The airline also said Alaska Visa cardholders can use their card to earn elite qualifying miles for the first time ever, with the chance to earn 2,500 miles for every $5,000 spent on purchases from June 1 through Sept. 30, up to a maximum of 10,000 elite qualifying miles per cardholder.
“We are thankful to our loyal guests for their support during this unprecedented time,” Alaska Airlines managing director of loyalty Ryan Butz said in a statement. “In addition to continuing to offer flexibility and assurance when booking flights, members can now earn miles and status when using our Alaska Airlines Visa credit card.”
“We look forward to seeing our guests onboard when the time is right and hope this promotion can aid local restaurants and economies,” Butz continued.
Alaska Airlines Visa consumer cardholders can also earn two miles for every dollar spent, up to $1,500, at restaurants and take-out, including delivery services from June 1 through July 31.
Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan features 16 global partners that fly to more than 800 destinations worldwide.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Cheap Airfare Pricing Could Make a Major Comeback After COVID-19
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS