Alaska Airlines Announces New Service to California Airport
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 05, 2019
Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday it would debut new flights from San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport in California starting in January 2020.
Alaska’s new once-daily nonstop service from San Luis Obispo County to San Diego International Airport will debut on January 7, 2020, and the new daily flights from California to Portland International Airport begin June 18, 2020.
Tickets for the flights are now on sale.
The new routes highlight Alaska's commitment to the California market, with the airline announcing additional service from San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego to destinations such as Anchorage, Boise, Spokane and Redmond/Bend.
“We are excited to add nonstop service to San Diego and Portland, Oregon, from San Luis Obispo, furthering our commitment to California's Central Coast,” Alaska managing Brett Catlin said in a statement. “Whether visiting nearby Paso Robles to experience the renowned food and wine scene, cycling through hills and vistas, or enjoying our on-board West Coast-inspired food and beverage menu, Alaska guests can look forward to experiencing our award-winning service.”
To celebrate the start of service from San Luis Obispo County, Alaska held an event at the airport and unveiled a specially commissioned chalk mural by local artist Rachel Hamann.
With the additional service, Alaska and its regional partners now serve 46 million guests a year and more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica.
