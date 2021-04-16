Alaska Airlines Expands Service to California Wine Country for Summer and Fall Travel
April 16, 2021
Alaska Airlines is delivering a new route and more nonstop flights between Southern California and the heart of wine country in 2021 by increasing its service to Santa Rosa/Sonoma County. The expanded service is set to arrive just in time for travelers to experience the sunny summer season and then the sumptuous fall harvest.
Starting June 1, Alaska will commence daily nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport (STS), then begin operating additional flights between Santa Rosa/Sonoma County and Orange County and San Diego on September 8.
With the addition of the daily BUR to STS flight in June, the airline will be offering nonstop service to six destinations out of Sonoma County: Burbank, Orange County, Los Angeles, San Diego, Portland and Seattle. By autumn, Alaska will operate 13 peak-day departures from Santa Rosa/Sonoma County, including eight daily nonstop flights to Southern California airports.
“Sonoma County offers the perfect mix of stunning outdoor locales, acclaimed food and wine, and a vibrant cultural scene,” said Brett Catlin, Alaska’s vice president of network and alliances. “We’re proud to better connect Southern California with Sonoma and look forward to welcoming guests with our award-winning service this summer.”
Alaska was actually the first commercial airline to restart service to Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in 2007 and has long been the airport’s main carrier. In fact, in 2019, three out of four passengers traveling to Santa Rosa/Sonoma County flew Alaska Airlines.
“We’re grateful for the 14 years of commitment, growth and Alaska’s outstanding service to the North Bay and the heart of wine country. Alaska recognizes the potential in our market and STS looks forward to many more years of a prosperous partnership,” said Jon Stout, airport manager at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.
The new route between Burbank and Santa Rosa/Sonoma will be flown aboard an Embraer 175 jet, an aircraft without any middle seats—window and aisle seating only. Customers can choose from among three cabin classes, including First and Premium Classes, and enjoy access to hundreds of free movies and TV shows (available for viewing on personal devices); free texting on most flights; and Wi-Fi connectivity available for purchase.
An important consideration when flying from wine country is determining how to transport all your favorite vintages home with you. Alaska’s Mileage Plan members will appreciate its Wines Fly Free program, which provides the option of checking an entire case (up to 12 bottles) of wine for free.
Tickets for all routes are now available for purchase on Alaska’s website.
