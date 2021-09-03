Alaska Airlines Making Changes to Increase Employee Vaccination Rate
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 03, 2021
Alaska Airlines announced major changes to how it handles unvaccinated employees.
According to an official statement from the carrier, 75 percent of Alaska and Horizon employees who have shared their vaccination status are vaccinated, but the airline is looking to increase vaccination rates and enhance its multi-layered approach to safety.
As part of an effort to protect employees and guests, Alaska is implementing a testing protocol for unvaccinated employees as another layer of safety, while continuing to enforce health protocols, such as mandatory masks and social distancing.
In addition, the carrier will require all unvaccinated employees to participate in a vaccine education program, and is mandating all new hires to be fully vaccinated before starting their new position.
Alaska also stopped special COVID pay for unvaccinated employee absences due to exposure or infection. Employees who provide proof of vaccination will be awarded a $200 payment.
Earlier this week, the airline debuted its eighth and newest airport lounge, with the San Francisco International facility measuring 9,200-square-feet and boasting sweeping views of the city in the distance as well as the airport.
Last month, Alaska announced new service connecting the San Francisco Bay Area to three new nonstop destinations in Mexico, including Loreto, Mazatlan and Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo.
