Alaska Airlines Announces New Flights Between US West Coast, Mexico
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 12, 2021
Alaska Airlines announced new service connecting the San Francisco Bay Area to three new nonstop destinations in Mexico.
With the addition of flights between San Francisco International Airport and Loreto, Mazatlan and Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo, Mexico, starting on December 18, Alaska will boast more nonstop flights to Mexico from the West Coast than any other carrier in the United States.
Tickets for flights to all the Mexican destinations served by Alaska are now on sale with up to 30 percent off select, one-way fares. Blackout dates and day-of-week restrictions apply.
“Our guests are eager to relax, disconnect and have fun, and the places we fly to in Mexico are ideal locations to do that,” Alaska vice president Brett Catlin said. “With a total of seven nonstop destinations from the Bay Area this winter, including options from San Francisco and San Jose, tropical paradise is just a few hours away.”
“Plus, we offer convenient nonstops from Los Angeles and San Diego to a range of destinations in Mexico and across Latin America,” Catlin continued.
In addition to the new nonstop seasonal service from San Francisco to Mexico, the carrier offers nonstop flights from San Francisco to Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta. From San Jose, Alaska flies nonstop to Guadalajara, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.
Last month, Alaska announced it would safely and thoughtfully start adding back some of its signature drinks, snacks, freshly prepared meals and hot entrees on flights, depending on trip length.
