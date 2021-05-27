Last updated: 11:25 AM ET, Thu May 27 2021

Alaska Airlines To Begin Nonstop Service to Belize in November

Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz May 27, 2021

Sunset at dock in Belize
Sunset at dock in Belize (photo via Duarte Dellarole / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Alaska Airlines has announced that it will begin new nonstop seasonal service to Belize City (BZE), Belize beginning November 19, 2021.

The service will operate four times weekly between Los Angeles and Belize City and twice weekly between Seattle and Belize City. Fares begin at $199 for Los Angeles and $249 for Seattle.

Belize is the fourth international destination available through Alaska Airlines from the West Coast. It joins Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica. As a popular ecotourism destination, Belize is open to vaccinated travelers without a negative COVID-19 test.

"Increased commercial air service is imperative to the success of Belize's tourism, and with these new West Coast connections, we are able to offer convenience and more availability to our guests looking for a unique getaway," said Belize's Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, Hon. Anthony Mahler.

"Alaska Airlines remains an important partner in accommodating the increased demand for service to our world-class destination – facilitating travel to Belize so that visitors can enjoy our tropical climate year-round, lush rainforests, mystical Mayan sites and celebrated authentic culture and cuisine."

The airline also continues to enforce the mask mandate aboard airplanes, which is federally mandated. International guests arriving in the U.S. can use VeriFLY to streamline their COVID-19 requirements verification aboard Alaska Airlines flights.

