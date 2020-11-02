How American Airlines is Keeping Passengers Safe During Holiday Travel
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood November 02, 2020
As travelers prepare for the holiday travel season, American Airlines continues to upgrade its Clean Commitment to make sure the experience is safe throughout the journey.
American developed its health and safety guidelines using the latest scientific data, input from infectious disease experts on the travel health advisory panel, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations and customer feedback.
In addition to using Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-approved products to clean its planes, the airline has also installed hospital-grade HEPA filters to recirculate the cabin air once every two-to-four minutes, which is more frequent than most hospital operating rooms.
American also implemented multiple layers of protection for clean spaces under its control in airports, including Admirals Club lounges, gate areas, ticket counters, passenger service counters, baggage service offices and more.
The carrier’s new travel tool helps customers quickly see the current COVID-19 travel guidelines for domestic and international destinations. The airline is also offering pre-flight COVID-19 testing for customers traveling to destinations requiring a negative result before arrival.
As per CDC guidelines, American has a strict face-covering policy for customers and team members, with only customers under two years old being exempt from the order.
