American Airlines Adds New Electrostatic Spraying Solution
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood August 24, 2020
American Airlines has upgraded its commitment to safety by adding a new, environmentally-friendly electrostatic spraying solution.
Dubbed SurfaceWise2 and developed by Allied BioScience, American claims the new electrostatic spraying solution is the first-ever long-lasting product to help fight the spread of the coronavirus and is approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
“The American Airlines Clean Commitment is our promise that we’re taking bold measures and using the latest products and technology to help ensure our customers’ well-being when they travel with us,” American Chief Operating Officer David Seymour said.
“Thanks to rigorous evaluations conducted by the experienced professionals at the EPA, the American Airlines team and Allied BioScience, our multitiered program will become even stronger at safeguarding our customers and team members from virus such as coronavirus and the flu,” Seymour continued.
In the coming months, the airline will begin using SurfaceWise2 for electrostatic spraying on surfaces inside its aircraft with plans to use the product throughout its entire fleet, including those in its American Eagle regional partners.
American continues adding and updating its multitiered cleaning and safety program, which already includes enhanced aircraft cleaning performed before every mainline flight and an even deeper overnight cleaning.
“SurfaceWise2 creates an invisible barrier on surfaces, which physically breaks down and kills virus cells,” infectious disease expert Dr. Charles Gerba said. “This helps protect passengers and crew members against the transmission of coronavirus via surfaces, particularly on high-touch areas such as seats, armrests, tray tables and overhead bin doors.”
Last week, American revealed it would cut an estimated 30 flights to smaller cities in the United States if a federal mandate is not extended by the end of next month.
