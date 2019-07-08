American Airlines Adds Routes, Expands Service With Cathay Dragon Codeshare
July 08, 2019
American Airlines announced it has reached a new codeshare agreement with Cathay Dragon, which will add four new destinations and increased service to three existing markets in Southeast Asia.
American will place its code on select flights from Hong Kong International Airport, allowing international travelers to connect to seven cities beyond Hong Kong seamlessly. Tickets for the new codeshare flights are now on sale for service beginning July 11.
The agreement allows passengers to connect to four new destinations: Dhaka, Bangladesh; Chiang Mai, Thailand; Da Nang, Vietnam; and Phuket, Thailand. The deal also increases frequencies to three existing markets: Penang, Malaysia; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Hanoi, Vietnam.
Hong Kong-based Cathay Dragon boasts a network that covers 53 destinations across the Asia-Pacific region, including 23 cities in mainland China. The codeshare relationship with Cathay Dragon strengthens American’s existing partnership with the Cathay Pacific group.
American first launched service to Hong Kong in 2013 and currently operates daily, year-round service from Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles.
