American Airlines Expands Connectivity to National Parks in Alaska and Montana
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Laurie Baratti August 29, 2019
American Airlines continues to grow its service to the Big Sky Country with four new, seasonal flights to Bozeman and Kalispell, Montana from Philadelphia (PHL), New York (LGA) and Los Angeles (LAX) scheduled for launch in Summer 2020.
The airline will also be introducing three new Alaskan routes, out of Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Chicago (ORD), including brand-new service to Alaska’s second-largest city, Fairbanks (FAI), aimed at connecting customers who are eager to explore Denali National Park, spot some caribou or discover glacial wonders.
With travelers venturing further afield and seeking unique outdoor adventures, the carrier anticipates that customers will be looking to make the most of the long Alaskan days next summer.
American will also launch a new route between Chicago and Anchorage, Alaska (ANC). Convenient daily service to Alaska will begin in May 2020, with one-stop connections available from 56 new U.S. cities.
“National parks are a huge attraction for many families,” said Vasu Raja, Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning. “As soon as school’s out next year, our customers will have more than 145 weekly round-trip flights to Montana to choose from. This summer, we launched three new flights to Glacier National Park in Kalispell, and, next summer, we’re expanding with more service to discover the natural wonders.”
Based on the 2019 success of its new service to Glacier National Park Airport in Kalispell (FCA), American is also increasing capacity for its Montana departures out of Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Chicago (ORD) flights by switching to larger aircraft—transitioning from 76-seat Embraer E175s to 160-seat Boeing 737-800s.
American will be flying its new routes to Fairbanks from Dallas-Forth Worth on an Airbus A321 and out of Chicago on a Boeing 737-800 model aircraft.
In total, American will offer 17 routes to Montana and Alaska in Summer 2020, with tickets available for purchase starting September 1, 2019.
