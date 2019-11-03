Last updated: 10:09 AM ET, Sun November 03 2019

American Airlines Flight Attendants Confront Boeing

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli November 03, 2019

Flight attendant with an oxygen mask
Flight attendant with an oxygen mask. (Photo via Thinkstock / Royalty-free)

American Airlines flight attendants have sent a letter to Boeing Co., warning the airplane manufacturer that it would refuse to board a plane en masse – 28,000 members strong – if they feel a plane is unsafe.

The letter was sent from the union representing the flight attendants. The impetus is the ongoing issues with Boeing’s 737 Max plane, which has been grounded since March after two separate fatal crashes killed 346 passengers and crew.

MORE Airlines & Airports
delta, air, lines

Report Says Another Plane Could Have Structural Issues

Hartsfield Jackson International airport in Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Flights Resume at Hartsfield After Brief Shutdown

View of Abu Dhabi Skyline at sunset, United Arab Emirates (photo via vwalakte/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Improvements to UAE Airspace Are Essential to Its Future

“The stakes could not be higher. Our lives are not for sale,” Lori Bassani, the president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, wrote in a letter to Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg.

Muilenburg was in front of Congress earlier this week and testified that the 737 production line was working at a “high rate” at the time of the first crash in October 2018. Worse, Muilenburg admitted that Boeing continued manufacturing the aircraft even after workers made their safety concerns aware.

“The 28,000 flight attendants working for American Airlines refuse to walk onto a plane that may not be safe and are calling for the highest possible safety standards to avoid another tragedy,” Bassani wrote, noting that Muilenburg’s testimony made clear “there were serious breakdowns in the supervision of the 737 MAX. ... I know after two days of very tough hearings you understand the deep concerns that remain regarding the relaunch of the 737 MAX.”

Boeing announced last month it expects to return the embattled plane to service on Jan. 16, but previous dates to get back in the air have come and gone as the company continues to seek Federal Aviation Administration re-certification.

For more information on American Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
delta, air, lines

Report Says Another Plane Could Have Structural Issues

Flights Resume at Hartsfield After Brief Shutdown

Improvements to UAE Airspace Are Essential to Its Future

TSA Agents Catch Passenger With Gun-Shaped Toilet Paper Roller

US DOT Proposes New Regulation Regarding Flight Delays

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS