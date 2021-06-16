Last updated: 12:29 PM ET, Wed June 16 2021

Mexico Working to Reopen Land Border With US

Impacting Travel Donald Wood June 16, 2021

U.S.-Mexico border.
U.S.-Mexico border. (photo via Stadtratte / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Mexico announced it was speeding up vaccinations in areas along the border with the United States as part of an effort to roll back coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

According to Reuters.com, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard revealed the government’s plan to hasten vaccinations on Tuesday as part of a meeting with U.S. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas in Mexico City.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Aventura Hotel at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando’s Aventura Hotel Now Reopened

Storm the Azure Window in Gozo, Malta

Malta To Welcome Back Most Americans Starting June 17

Couple entering their hotel room.

Wyndham Continues Strong Momentum in 2021 and Beyond

PHOTO: Eiffel tower at sunrise and airplane in the blue sky (photo via anyaberkut / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon What Americans Need To Know About Travel To Europe This Summer

LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Group Launches IATA Travel Pass

Ebrard said officials have increased vaccinations “as fast as possible” in the border region to facilitate the trade, tourism and travel industries impacted by the pandemic. The U.S. also sent 1.35 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the Mexican border on Tuesday.

Mexican officials believe that ensuring the frontier cities have the same level of coronavirus protection as U.S. cities would result in nonessential land border restrictions being lifted.

In May, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the land borders with both Canada and Mexico would remain closed to all nonessential travel through at least June 21.

In the Mexican Caribbean, the marquee summer vacation spots in Cancun and the Riviera Maya region are once again dealing with seaweed. An estimated 120 to 125 tons of sargassum have been removed from the public beaches of Puerto Morelos per day.

For more information on Mexico

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
laptop, reviews, online reviews, stars, rating

How Fake Online Reviews Are Impacting the Travel Industry

WTTC Works to Advance Sustainability in Reopening Travel & Tourism

US, Canada Working to Lift COVID-19 Border Restrictions

12 Countries Using EU’s Digital COVID Certificate, 16 More Ready To Go

CDC Amends Face Mask Requirement for Vaccinated Travelers on Public Transportation, Transit Hubs

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS