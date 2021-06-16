Mexico Working to Reopen Land Border With US
Impacting Travel Donald Wood June 16, 2021
Mexico announced it was speeding up vaccinations in areas along the border with the United States as part of an effort to roll back coronavirus-related travel restrictions.
According to Reuters.com, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard revealed the government’s plan to hasten vaccinations on Tuesday as part of a meeting with U.S. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas in Mexico City.
Ebrard said officials have increased vaccinations “as fast as possible” in the border region to facilitate the trade, tourism and travel industries impacted by the pandemic. The U.S. also sent 1.35 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the Mexican border on Tuesday.
Mexican officials believe that ensuring the frontier cities have the same level of coronavirus protection as U.S. cities would result in nonessential land border restrictions being lifted.
In May, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the land borders with both Canada and Mexico would remain closed to all nonessential travel through at least June 21.
In the Mexican Caribbean, the marquee summer vacation spots in Cancun and the Riviera Maya region are once again dealing with seaweed. An estimated 120 to 125 tons of sargassum have been removed from the public beaches of Puerto Morelos per day.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Mexico
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS