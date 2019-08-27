American Airlines Launches Biometric Boarding Process for DFW Passengers
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Laurie Baratti August 27, 2019
American Airlines has begun implementing a new biometric boarding program for certain passengers departing Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), the airline’s largest hub.
American Airlines customers on select international departures out of DFW’s Terminal D are now able to enjoy the convenience and added security of a one-step facial-recognition scanning program, as opposed to presenting their boarding passes. In a press release, the airline also revealed plans to expand its biometric boarding option to approximately 75 international gates across the airport’s Terminals A, B, C and D by the close of 2019.
“American is committed to ensuring that DFW remains a premier gateway,” said Cedric Rockamore, Vice President of DFW Hub Operations at American. “As its largest hub, implementing new technology like biometric boarding gives us the opportunity to enhance the airport experience in partnership with CBP. This new technology allows us to provide a more seamless and modern experience for both our customers and team members.”
Through its Traveler Verification Service (TVS), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) uses facial recognition technology to verify passengers’ identities at the gate in mere seconds. The agency’s privacy statement concerning the use of biometrics for air-travel purposes contains assurances that all photos of U.S. citizens are deleted within twelve hours of identity verification at the airport, that only CBP has access to this biometric data and that it will never be stored.
The technologically advanced boarding process uses facial-recognition software, which scans an image of the customer’s face at the gate and sends it to an existing, cloud-based, CBP database for comparison to the passport photo already on file with the CBP. If the faces match up, the passenger is cleared to board immediately—it’s that simple! If the images aren’t a match, the agent will need to manually confirm the customer’s identity using the regular clearance process.
Airport agents will also continue to check that customers are carrying their passports with them prior to departure. U.S. passport-holders may also opt-out of the biometric scan system in favor of the traditional method, using their boarding pass and passport.
Earlier this year, American also implemented a biometric boarding pilot program at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and the airline said that it will continue to evaluate the benefits of biometric boarding and the potential to expand the system into more locations across its global flight network.
