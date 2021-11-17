Last updated: 12:11 PM ET, Wed November 17 2021

American Airlines Offering Free COVID Test Kits to Qualified Travelers

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood November 17, 2021

Mobile app displaying QR code linked to traveler's COVID-19 test results.
Mobile app displaying QR code linked to traveler's COVID-19 test results. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/ronstik)

American Airlines and British Airways announced a new collaboration that offers complimentary test kits to support the swift return of international business travel.

Along with American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) and global COVID-19 testing provider Qured, American and British will provide Business travelers who book premium seats on flights between the United States and the United Kingdom free coronavirus tests.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Mekong Delta (Photo via davidionut / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Destination Mekong Readies for Future of Tourism

The Taj Mahal in Agra, India.

India Reopens Quarantine-Free To Vaccinated Tourists From 99...

United Airlines Boeing 737 at Sacramento International Airport

United Restarts Onboard Sales of Hard Liquor

Santorini

Tourism Numbers in Greece Up Significantly Since Reopening

“Strong business relationships are built in person,” American Vice President Kyle Mabry said. “We’re eager to help corporate travelers get back in the air to build those connections and keep the global economy moving.”

“Our industry had to link arms to move through the pandemic,” Mabry continued. “Together, with our valued partners, we will support the return of business travel by creating more ease for customers than ever before.”

To connect premium customers with access to the complimentary COVID-19 testing kits approved by both the U.K. and U.S. governments, GBT will provide travelers with a promotional code after travel is ticketed.

American and British passengers then use the code to order from the Qured website, with the testing kits being delivered to the traveler’s location. Customers can complete the test remotely through a supervised video call with a professional health advisor.

The customer can download a “fit to fly” certificate if the test is negative, which can be shown at the airport during check-in or uploaded through VeriFLY, an app used by more than three million customers for travel with American and British.

Eligible customers can begin ordering testing kits in 2022 for travel through the end of the year.

“Ensuring corporate travelers have access to efficient, accurate testing is one of the key components to ramping up business travel across the trans-Atlantic corridor,” British Head of Global Sales Mark Muren said. “We’re eager to give our mutual customers peace of mind that they will have what they need to fulfill an important requirement as they return to conducting business.”

For more information on American Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Singapore Airlines 737 Max

Singapore Airlines Rolls Out New Cabin Products for Return to ...

Delta Air Lines Expecting Busy Thanksgiving, Winter Holiday Travel Periods

gallery icon Worried About Flight Cancellations? These Tips Can Help You Prepare

gallery icon How US Airlines Rank for On-Time Flights

Flight Attendants Union President Testifies Before Congress on Airplane Violence

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS