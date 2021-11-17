American Airlines Offering Free COVID Test Kits to Qualified Travelers
American Airlines and British Airways announced a new collaboration that offers complimentary test kits to support the swift return of international business travel.
Along with American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) and global COVID-19 testing provider Qured, American and British will provide Business travelers who book premium seats on flights between the United States and the United Kingdom free coronavirus tests.
“Strong business relationships are built in person,” American Vice President Kyle Mabry said. “We’re eager to help corporate travelers get back in the air to build those connections and keep the global economy moving.”
“Our industry had to link arms to move through the pandemic,” Mabry continued. “Together, with our valued partners, we will support the return of business travel by creating more ease for customers than ever before.”
To connect premium customers with access to the complimentary COVID-19 testing kits approved by both the U.K. and U.S. governments, GBT will provide travelers with a promotional code after travel is ticketed.
American and British passengers then use the code to order from the Qured website, with the testing kits being delivered to the traveler’s location. Customers can complete the test remotely through a supervised video call with a professional health advisor.
The customer can download a “fit to fly” certificate if the test is negative, which can be shown at the airport during check-in or uploaded through VeriFLY, an app used by more than three million customers for travel with American and British.
Eligible customers can begin ordering testing kits in 2022 for travel through the end of the year.
“Ensuring corporate travelers have access to efficient, accurate testing is one of the key components to ramping up business travel across the trans-Atlantic corridor,” British Head of Global Sales Mark Muren said. “We’re eager to give our mutual customers peace of mind that they will have what they need to fulfill an important requirement as they return to conducting business.”
