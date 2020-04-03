Last updated: 09:38 AM ET, Fri April 03 2020

American Airlines Reduces Summer Schedule Again

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood April 03, 2020

American Airlines Airbus A330
PHOTO: American Airlines Airbus A330. (photo via Jozsef Soos/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

American Airlines announced Thursday it would be forced to cut capacity again this summer as record-low customer demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak continues to devastate the aviation industry.

The airline revealed it would suspend more than 60 percent of international capacity for the peak summer travel season when compared to the same period last year and delay the launch of new routes until 2021.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Delta Air Lines Boeing 737

Delta Air Lines Updates Travel Waiver Policies

Airlines & Airports
Peaceful promenade in Miami

Greater Miami CVB Launches Program to Support Front-Line...

Destination & Tourism
Sunset at the beach. Ixtapa, Zihuatanejo, Mexico. (photo via ChepeNicoli / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Mexican Officials Announce Closure of Beaches, Over 1,100 Hotels

Destination & Tourism
Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park

Disney Parks Offer Refunds, Extended Passes During Closures

Entertainment
PHOTO: Holland America Line

Passengers Being Evacuated as Zaandam, Rotterdam Finally Dock

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

The new flights impacted include service between Philadelphia and Casablanca, Chicago and Krakow, and Seattle and Bangalore. In total, 25 summer seasonal flights will be suspended until summer 2021.

The reduced summer schedule will be reflected on American’s official website on April 5.

In addition, the carrier announced several routes scheduled to debut in October would now debut winter 2021, while several flights originally slated to resume in early October would return at the end of the month.

Airlines around the world have been impacted by the viral outbreak, as Southwest Airlines announced a new flight schedule earlier this week that would reduce flight activity by more than 40 percent, limiting the low-cost carrier to approximately 2,000 flights per day.

The aviation industry is also on high alert after United States President Donald Trump said he is reluctant to shut down airlines, but did acknowledge that asking carriers to cut back on flights between cities hardest hit by the coronavirus is an option.

For more information on American Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
United 787 Dreamliner

United Puts Financial Losses Into Shocking Perspective

United Airlines

LATAM Reduces Operations by 95 Percent in April

Southwest Airlines Cuts Flight Schedule By Over 40 Percent

Trump Considers Cutting Flights Between Cities Hard-Hit by Coronavirus

Expect Airlines to Supply Fewer Options and Higher Fares After COVID-19

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS