Brawl Breaks Out at Airport in Puerto Rico
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 24, 2020
A brawl broke out at an airport in Puerto Rico Monday after a flight was canceled due to the disruptive nature of a passenger onboard.
According to the New York Post, an allegedly intoxicated woman sitting on an unidentified airline’s flight preparing to take off from Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan for a journey to Philadelphia reportedly became disruptive.
Local media outlets claim the female passenger was 33-year-old Blawer Diskson of Philadelphia. Members of the flight crew asked the woman to depart the plane, but she refused, causing the remaining passengers to become upset and forcing the captain to cancel the journey.
Que nos pasa PR???? pic.twitter.com/Neq4g9RIXP— Alberto Bacó (@AlbertoBacoBW) July 20, 2020
The troublemaking passenger was one of the last to leave the aircraft and was met in the airport terminal by a group of disgruntled travelers. As the woman walked through the crowd, words were exchanged and a brawl ensued that saw multiple people get involved.
A second passenger was also assaulted in the fight, 32-year-old Spencer Crone of Philadelphia, but he and Diskson refused medical attention. The local police were called to the scene and reportedly made several arrests.
Last week, Spirit Airlines employees were attacked by three women at a South Florida airport after they learned their flight was delayed. As a result, the disgruntled passengers “became combative” and started throwing items at Spirit employees.
Tymaya Wright, 20; Danaysha Dixon, 22; and Keira Ferguson, 21; were arrested at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport and charged with battery as a result of the violent encounter.
