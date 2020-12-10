Delta Adds Nearly 700 Travelers to No-Fly List for Refusing to Wear Mask
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood December 10, 2020
Delta Air Lines announced that nearly 700 passengers have been added to the carrier’s no-fly list after they refused to comply with its mandatory mask policy.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian revealed in an internal memo seen by Fox News that the number of banned passengers is up dramatically from the 460 announced in late October, with the rule being implemented in April.
While around 700 passengers breaking the rules sounds like a major problem, a Delta spokesperson said the carrier has flown about one million customers per week, even with reduced schedules due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
In addition to requiring all passengers and crew members wear masks throughout their journeys, Delta is also blocking middle seats through March 30, 2021, and allowing passengers to change or cancel their travel plans without a fee.
Bastian also wrote in the memo that it continues to be “vitally important” that all airline employees conduct daily COVID-19 symptom self-assessments and follow health safety guidelines like social distancing.
“Together, these layers of protection will keep you, our customers and our communities safer and healthier as we move into 2021,” Bastian said.
Delta isn’t the only carrier dealing with naughty passengers refusing to wear their masks, as Frontier Airlines revealed earlier this month that a female passenger headed from Cincinnati to Tampa was removed from her flight for refusing to wear a mask and cursing at attendants.
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS