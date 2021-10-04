Delta Adds New Routes From Boston, Modernizing Fleet
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood October 04, 2021
Delta Air Lines announced it would add five new routes from Boston and modernize the fleet of airplanes serving Logan International Airport
Starting in summer 2022, the carrier will operate up to 160 daily nonstop flights from Boston to 55 destinations, a more than 20 percent increase in capacity since Delta’s pre-pandemic height in October 2019.
The airline revealed plans to launch new nonstop service to Tel Aviv on May 26 and Athens on May 27, which will complement the carrier’s existing international flights to Amsterdam and Rome, and returning pre-COVID service to Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London and Paris.
Delta announced that in addition to extending Boston-Cancun service for next summer, the airline would boost its schedule with additional seasonal flights to Aruba, Montego Bay, Nassau, Punta Cana and St. Thomas.
“We’ve strengthened our Boston hub as demand has accelerated, adding about 3,800 more seats a day by next summer than our last peak in 2019,” Delta Senior Vice President Joe Esposito said. “Boston is a fast-growing market with a booming economy, and we’re committed to offering customers significant choice and better convenience when making their travel plans, in addition to Delta’s superior products and experience.”
The carrier also said it would serve each of Boston’s 20 most popular markets nonstop with the addition of Baltimore and Denver, as well as new flights to San Diego. On October 10, Delta will launch daily service to Charlotte and Dallas/Fort Worth.
To serve many of the new routes, the airline will welcome the first Airbus A321neos into its fleet in spring 2022, with the first customer flights scheduled to depart from Boston. While the A321neo will deploy across Delta’s domestic network, its initial launch will focus on transcontinental markets.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
-
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS