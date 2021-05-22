Last updated: 12:23 PM ET, Sat May 22 2021

Delta Begins New Nonstop Flight to Iceland From Boston

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli May 22, 2021

Iceland: Land of Fire & Ice
Delta Air Lines will fly to Iceland from Boston. (photo via Collette)

Delta Air Lines has announced its first new international route since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, a new nonstop to Iceland from Boston’s Logan Airport.

The announcement comes three weeks after Delta Air Lines resumed its daily service from New York-JFK to Iceland. A third daily flight from Minneapolis to Iceland begins next week.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
Alaska Airlines plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Alaska Airlines Launches Nonstop Service Between Seattle,...

JetBlue

JetBlue Announces New Flights Between New York City, London

Colosseum with clear blue sky and clouds in Rome, Italy

American Airlines Now Welcoming All Visitors to Italy

United Economy Plus seats

United Airlines Adds Domestic, International Service Ahead of...

Pre-pandemic, the United States was the largest source market for tourism into Iceland with more than 460,000 visitors in 2019, according to data from the Icelandic Tourist Board.

“As the first European country to reopen to U.S. tourists, we’ve seen increased demand for travel to Iceland this summer versus 2019,” Amy Martin, Delta’s Managing Director – International Network Planning, said in a statement. “After a year of limited international travel, Americans are actively seeking new adventures this summer and the addition of our new Boston service will allow more than 350 more customers each day to enjoy the diverse landscapes of this island compared to 2019.”

Johannes Thor Skulason, managing director for the Icelandic Travel Industry Association, added: “Opening up for fully-vaccinated visitors from the US has jumpstarted tourism in Iceland. The enthusiasm American travelers have for coming here is a vital economic contributor. Tourism in Iceland has a substantial role in the growth and development of Iceland’s international brand and we look forward to getting going again.”

In addition to the new route to Iceland, Delta is getting into the content business with a new video show entitled ‘Gaining Altitude.’ The program will feature Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian interviewing business and thought leaders on current topics.

Bastian will be joined by Tristan Walker, the founder and CEO of Walker & Company Brands, for a discussion about servant leadership, representation and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion.

This first episode will stream live on May 26 from 1-2 p.m. EDT.

Viewers can connect and engage directly with Bastian and guests via moderated Q&A.

“The pandemic slowed us all down, giving us some extra space and time for reflection and enabled us all to be quieter to hear and to see the challenge our Black community is facing,” Bastian said in a statement. “At Delta, our 75,000 employees are a family. How can I talk about family if there's a part of my family that needs help to which I’ve not been attuned? It raised a commitment level and awareness within me that has been very personal.”

For more information on Delta Air Lines, Iceland

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Alaska Airlines plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Alaska Airlines Restarts In-Flight Food and Drink Service

American Airlines Launching New Five Star Essentials Service

Breeze Airways Joins TSA PreCheck

American Airlines Customers Can Now Use VeriFLY to Confirm Vaccination Status

Alaska Airlines Launches Nonstop Service Between Seattle, Cincinnati

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS