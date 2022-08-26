Delta Air Lines Adding Flights for CES 2023 in Las Vegas
Delta Air Lines announced it would offer additional flights from 16 cities in the United States and three of its international hubs to Las Vegas for CES 2023.
The nearly 320 inbound and outbound flights account for an approximately 50 percent seat increase over the regular Las Vegas schedule in January, with around 23,000 seats added to and from Harry Reid International Airport between January 3-4 and January 7-9, 2023.
Delta will operate domestic flights to Las Vegas on inbound and outbound conference days from eight U.S. hubs. In addition, the airline will fly nonstop from Austin, Texas; Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; Orange County, California; and San Diego and San Jose, California.
“From sports championships to major industry milestones, Delta consistently works to meet our customers’ demand to attend the world’s biggest events by adding more seats and flights,” Delta senior vice president Joe Esposito said.
“After two years of virtual programming, we know CES attendees are looking forward to connecting in person, and the Delta team is excited to get them to and from Las Vegas safely and reliably, with the world-class service for which we’re known,” Esposito continued.
International travelers will have daily service options on Delta and partner-operated flights from Amsterdam, London, Paris, Incheon and Mexico City.
Customers on the added flights will also have access to onboard in-flight Wi-Fi alongside Delta’s best-in-class seatback entertainment on Delta Studio, as well as premium food and beverage options.
