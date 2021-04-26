Delta Air Lines Announces New Flights to Greece
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood April 26, 2021
Delta Air Lines announced it would become the first carrier to resume service between New York City and Greece.
Starting on May 28, Delta will restart its nonstop daily service between Athens International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The flights will provide a convenient connection from 44 cities in the United States to the popular Greek destination.
On July 2, the airline will also launch new daily nonstop service between Athens International and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which provides connection opportunities from 143 cities across the country.
“Customers are eager to reclaim their lives and for many that means traveling again,” Delta Senior Vice President Joe Esposito said. “Outdoor-friendly destinations like Greece are particularly in demand and flying Delta means you can continue to expect award-winning hospitality with new services to make the entire journey more enjoyable, simple and stress-free.”
Travelers flying with Delta to Athens will not be required to quarantine as long as they present a vaccination certificate or negative COVID-19 test issued up to 72 hours before arrival.
All flights to Greece from Atlanta and New York City will be operated with the 293-seat Airbus A330, which is equipped with Wi-Fi and features Delta One full-flat beds, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin service.
The routes will be operated in conjunction with partners Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic.
