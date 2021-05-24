Delta Air Lines Adds New High Elevation IPA Beer to Menu
Delta Air Lines and SweetWater Brewing Company announced a new style of craft beer available on domestic routes in the United States starting Memorial Day weekend.
The specifically designed beer has been dubbed Elevated H.A.Z.Y. IPA and features a recipe tweaked to be enjoyable at 35,000 feet. The new brew introduces more hops to the beer during the dry-hopping process, giving it a more pronounced aroma that complements a smooth and creamy mouthfeel.
Designed to be enjoyed during a Delta flight, the added punch of citrus helps balance the bitter and sweet combination of the beer and overcomes the ways smell and taste are otherwise subdued by altitude and humidity levels.
“More customers are reclaiming the joy of reconnecting with people and places, and we know how a taste of something out of the ordinary – something created just for that moment – can elevate the journey,” Delta vice president Mike Crowley said.
“Just as we’ve done with our wine program, we wanted to create a beer that tastes as delicious in the skies as it does on the ground – and our hometown independent craft brewer with a knack for tastes that meet the moment was the perfect partner to make it happen,” Crowley continued.
Delta reintroduced onboard snack and beverage service in April and revealed hot food options would return for customers flying in Delta One or First Class on select domestic coast-to-coast flights in early June.
First-Class customers on other key U.S. routes will enjoy fresh boxed meals beginning in July.
