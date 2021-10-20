Delta Air Lines Adds Over 100 Flights From New York City
Delta Air Lines announced plans to add more than 100 total daily departures in November from John F. Kennedy Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York City.
With Delta’s summer 2021 schedule helping the carrier reach 2019 levels of domestic consumer travel, the additional flights will boast supply by approximately 8,000 seats to and from New York.
In addition to restoring nonstop service to all of NYC’s 40 most popular domestic markets by next month, the airline will boost service to key markets, including Boston, Washington, D.C., Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte.
“We’re adding 25 percent more capacity this fall to meet the significant demand for business and international travel going into next year,” Delta senior vice president Joe Esposito said. “We continue to provide more choice and convenience while rebuilding our global connectivity and delivering what Delta does best – putting our customers first with exceptional, reliable service and a premium travel experience.”
Delta will serve the most flights at JFK and LGA with 400 daily departures to 92 domestic and international destinations. All of the carrier’s New York routes will now offer a First-Class experience due to the removal of smaller aircraft from all NYC markets.
The airline is also boasting transatlantic service with up to 15 daily flights to 13 destinations in December, including flights to Dublin, Frankfurt, Lagos, London, Paris and Tel Aviv. As for Latin America and the Caribbean, Delta will operate over 20 daily flights to 18 destinations, restoring capacity to approximately 85 percent of pre-pandemic levels.
