Delta Air Lines and LATAM Team Up for Joint Venture Agreement
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood February 25, 2021
Delta Air Lines and the LATAM Airlines Group received final approval from the Brazilian government on their commercial Joint Venture agreement.
Initially approved in September 2020, the partnership seeks to enhance the route networks served by both airlines to help deliver a seamless travel experience between North and South America.
The Delta-LATAM agreement also received approval in Uruguay, while the application process continues in other countries like Chile.
“This final approval in Brazil furthers our mission to provide customers in this important market with the world-class travel experience and options they deserve,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. “Moving forward, we will continue working with LATAM to unlock more benefits for our customers and create the premier airline alliance of the Americas.”
“This ruling reinforces the benefits of this type of agreement for travelers and enables us to advance in our commitment to delivering greater and better connectivity between South America and the world,” LATAM Airlines Group CEO Roberto Alvo said.
The partnership will include code-share agreements between Delta and certain LATAM group subsidiaries, which allows for the purchase of tickets to a larger network of destinations. Members of Delta SkyMiles and LATAM Pass programs can also redeem points/miles on both airlines.
In addition, the two airlines will share terminals for faster connections at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos Airport. Customers can also access 35 Delta Sky Club lounges in the U.S. and five LATAM VIP lounges in South America.
Earlier this month, Delta announced it would continue blocking middle seats and limit capacity on all flights departing through April 30.
For more information on Delta Air Lines, South America
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS