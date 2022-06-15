Last updated: 08:54 AM ET, Wed June 15 2022

Delta Air Lines Announces New Codeshare Deal With Kenya Airways

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood June 15, 2022

Kenya Airways plane.
Kenya Airways plane. (photo via Delta Air Lines Media)

Delta Air Lines announced it has expanded a codeshare partnership with Kenya Airways to add new markets within the United States and increase flights within Africa.

The new agreement increases travel options for customers to 19 cities in Africa and 25 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Delta and Kenya Airways are members of the SkyTeam Alliance, enabling frequent flyers to earn and redeem miles on both airlines.

Kenya Airways will place its code on Delta flights from New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Boston, Buffalo, Norfolk, Rochester and Syracuse for travelers arriving from Nairobi.

Delta will add its code to Kenya Airways’ frequencies between Accra, Ghana, and Freetown, Sierra Leone; Monrovia, Liberia; and Nairobi, Kenya. Passengers can connect from Delta’s daily flights between New York and Accra with one ticket and checked-through baggage.

The two carriers will offer one-stop connections from Nairobi, Accra and New York to destinations already served by Kenya Airways and Delta, including popular cities including Columbus, Dallas, Washington and Boston in the U.S., and Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar, Mombasa and Entebbe in East Africa.

Earlier this week, Delta announced the completion of its renovations of the Delta Sky Club at Nashville International Airport (BNA). In addition, the airline partially opened its new Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in New York, with plans to complete the $4 billion transformation by the end of 2024.

