Delta Air Lines Opens Renovated Sky Club at Nashville Airport
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood June 13, 2022
Delta Air Lines announced the completion of its renovations of the Delta Sky Club at Nashville International Airport (BNA).
Measuring four times its original size (13,500 square feet), the Nashville airport’s Delta Sky Club will feature 18-foot-high ceilings, private phone booths, sleek finishes and new furniture with seating for up to 275 travelers.
The Delta facility boasts an expansive new kitchen to offer enhanced food and beverage services, serving seasonal, chef-inspired food options. It also features an upgraded beverage station, a new premium bar and a temperature-controlled wine display.
The Club also pays homage to Nashville’s music scene through a chandelier shaped like a guitar pick, wood slats on the ceiling and walls that mimic guitar strings, LEGO portraits of country music legends and more.
“Every aspect of this Club was thoughtfully curated and designed, from the artwork to the seating options,” Delta Sky Club Managing Director Claude Roussel said. “We are thrilled to offer customers traveling through Nashville the spacious, premium Club experience they deserve.”
Other improvements to the Nashville airport Club include three self-service kiosk stations, two gender-designated restrooms and one all-gender restroom, exterior glass that automatically tints to reduce heat gain and glare and more.
Delta operates up to 36 flights daily to all nine United States hubs from Nashville.
Earlier this month, Delta partially opened its new Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, with plans to complete the $4 billion transformation by the end of 2024, almost two years earlier than originally planned.
