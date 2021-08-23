Delta Air Lines Announces New Distribution Agreement With Travelport
Delta Air Lines announced a new global distribution agreement with Travelport designed to enhance value-generation for the entire travel retailing ecosystem, including management companies, agencies, corporations and consumers.
The multi-year content distribution agreement gives Travelport-connected travel buyers simplified access to Delta’s enriched content through the Travelport+ platform. The deal allows enhanced retailing capability to better understand, compare and customize offers for travelers.
Travelport continues to evolve its worldwide retailing platform, Travelport+, which provides a multi-product display that gives connected buyers the ability to easily access the wide array of available products from all of the company’s global air partners, including Delta.
“Our transformative new agreement with Travelport is another big step in elevating retailing in the indirect channel ecosystem for the benefit of all customers and stakeholders,” Delta managing director Jeff Lobl said. “In addition to the value-based commercial model, we thank Travelport for their partnership and commitment to continually enhancing their agency workspace.”
“This ensures customers have easier access to all products, whether they are a corporate traveler shopping within travel policy or a leisure traveler finding the right itinerary for their holiday,” Lobl continued.
Delta’s customer-centric approach across all channels provides consumers with an elevated shopping experience, while also creating value for all stakeholders in the ecosystem by enhancing traveler experiences and expanding customer choice.
