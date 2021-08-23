Last updated: 02:25 PM ET, Mon August 23 2021

Delta Air Lines Announces New Distribution Agreement With Travelport

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood August 23, 2021

Delta Air Lines plane.
Delta Air Lines plane. (photo via Delta Air Lines Media)

Delta Air Lines announced a new global distribution agreement with Travelport designed to enhance value-generation for the entire travel retailing ecosystem, including management companies, agencies, corporations and consumers.

The multi-year content distribution agreement gives Travelport-connected travel buyers simplified access to Delta’s enriched content through the Travelport+ platform. The deal allows enhanced retailing capability to better understand, compare and customize offers for travelers.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Sunset view in Maui, Hawaii

Hawaii Considers Return To Tougher COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Florence sunny view, Italy. The Basilica di Santa Maria del Fiore (Basilica of Saint Mary of the Flower) in the foreground. (photo via scaliger / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

It’s Complicated: Shifting Rules in Europe Drive...

airplane on dollar bills close up

Bowman’s Travel Brief: What’s the Future of Fees?

New Adventures with Princess Tiana Coming to Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park

Disney Releases New Details About ‘The Princess and The...

Travelport continues to evolve its worldwide retailing platform, Travelport+, which provides a multi-product display that gives connected buyers the ability to easily access the wide array of available products from all of the company’s global air partners, including Delta.

“Our transformative new agreement with Travelport is another big step in elevating retailing in the indirect channel ecosystem for the benefit of all customers and stakeholders,” Delta managing director Jeff Lobl said. “In addition to the value-based commercial model, we thank Travelport for their partnership and commitment to continually enhancing their agency workspace.”

“This ensures customers have easier access to all products, whether they are a corporate traveler shopping within travel policy or a leisure traveler finding the right itinerary for their holiday,” Lobl continued.

Delta’s customer-centric approach across all channels provides consumers with an elevated shopping experience, while also creating value for all stakeholders in the ecosystem by enhancing traveler experiences and expanding customer choice.

Earlier this year, Delta announced new additions to its seatback ‘Delta Studio’ entertainment options, including new partnerships with Starz and KidNation. The airline now features more than 240 films, 390 television episodes and new podcasts for customers to choose from in August and September.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Searching for airfare.

Is National Cheap Flight Day Really the Best Day to Buy Plane...

Biden Administration Activates US Airlines to Assist Afghan Evacuation

Southwest Apologizes to Employees over Workload

Some Airlines Starting to Ban Fabric Face Masks

Delta Conveys Commitment to Transparency to Customers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS