Delta Air Lines Announces New Net-Zero Alliances
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood September 23, 2021
Delta Air Lines announced it has joined three key coalitions of investors, suppliers, competitors and industry champions to help bolster the carrier’s commitment to a future of net-zero aviation.
In addition to becoming the first airline to become carbon neutral on a global basis, Delta is taking part in the Race to Zero initiative, the LEAF Coalition and World Economic Forum's Clean Skies for Tomorrow Ambition Statement.
The airline believes the partnerships build significant momentum toward a more sustainable future.
“The only real way for us to impact climate change is for everyone to align behind a net-zero emissions goal,” Delta managing director Amelia DeLuca said. “These coalitions unite resources, investments and minds to collectively work towards sustainable aviation, where our customers do not have to choose between seeing the world and saving it.”
As part of the LEAF Coalition, the airline entered into a letter of intent by which it will be the first airline and first organization in the "hard to abate" sector, which brings together public and private action to accelerate efforts to reduce and end tropical deforestation by 2030.
Delta is also joining the Clean Skies for Tomorrow coalition, which unites global groups of airlines, airports, fuel suppliers and other industry stakeholders to accelerate the supply and use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
The carrier also signed the Race to Zero, a United Nations-led alliance, in which Delta has committed to setting net zero 2050 and interim goals through Science Based Targets initiative for its airline operations, in line with the climate science underpinning the Paris Agreement.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
-
-
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS