Delta Air Lines Cuts Routes, Adds Service to Flight Schedule
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood April 14, 2021
Delta Air Lines made several changes to its route map to increase performance and boost service to popular summer destinations.
According to ThePointsGuy.com, Delta revealed it had cut six routes, at least temporarily, including Atlanta to Oakland, Detroit to Little Rock and Minneapolis-St. Paul to Norfolk, Rochester, Aruba and St. Thomas.
While data from the Department of Transportation showed the mainland flights were not very profitable, the seasonal service to Aruba and St. Thomas in the Caribbean could resume in the winter.
“These schedule adjustments continue to reflect Delta’s response to demand and dynamics driven by the ongoing pandemic,” Delta told The Points Guy. “The markets continue to be accessible via other Delta hubs and we also continue to closely watch demand in these markets.”
Delta is also bringing back several routes, including Detroit to Orange County, Minneapolis to Quad Cities and New York City to Martha’s Vineyard, Sarasota–Bradenton, Bangor and West Palm Beach.
Last month, the carrier announced it would launch nonstop flights to Iceland from three cities in the U.S. for travelers who have received a complete COVID-19 vaccination. The airline also revealed it would no longer block middle seats on its aircraft, starting May 1.
