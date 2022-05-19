Delta Air Lines Expands Presence in Greece With SKY Express Deal
Delta Air Lines has made it easier for Americans to travel to Greece through a new partnership with Greek carrier, SKY express.
The interline agreement will provide convenient connections for travelers between North America and Greece. The deal comes as Delta is offering a record number of flights between the U.S. and Athens this summer, with services from Atlanta, Boston and New York City.
Passengers flying on one of Delta’s daily nonstop flights to Athens can now connect to 34 popular destinations across Greece and Cyprus, operated by SKY express, including Corfu, Crete, Larnaca, Mykonos, Santorini and more.
“Greece is one of the most sought-after destinations this summer for American travelers and with trade and tourism flows increasing between our countries, Delta’s partnership with SKY express gives our customers more versatility when it comes to planning the perfect Greek getaway,” Delta senior vice president Perry Cantarutti said.
“Customers will be able to hold a single Delta ticket and check their bags from North America all the way to their final destination, providing customers with a seamless service to some of the most beautiful islands in the Mediterranean,” Cantarutti continued.
The new routes with SKY express complement Delta’s destinations available through existing agreements with Air France and KLM via Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.
SKY express operates a fleet of fuel-efficient aircraft comprised of A320neo and ATR 72600 aircraft suited to the environment of the Greek islands.
