Last updated: 11:25 AM ET, Wed January 13 2021

Delta Air Lines Flight Attendant Goes the Extra Mile for Passengers

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Patrick Clarke January 13, 2021

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300.
PHOTO: Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300. (photo via Boarding1Now / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Delta Air Lines gave a shoutout to a special flight attendant in a series of heartwarming Twitter posts Wednesday.

The airline praised "Flight Attendant Jackie" for befriending customers Karee, Rodney and their newly adopted daughter, Bella during their flight home from China two years ago.

"While the family had been together for two weeks, a flight around the world was a big change! Bella became super upset on the flight home, and Karee and Rodney were unsure of how to comfort their daughter—but Grandma J knew just what to do," the carrier said, adding that Jackie, who speaks Mandarin as well as English, comforted Bella and her new family, holding the little girl and walking her up and down the aisle.

The uplifting story doesn't end there though as Jackie was recently reunited with Bella at her 7th birthday party, even bringing ingredients to make homemade dumplings.

"The people you meet while traveling are often just as special as the destination. We’re thankful for employees like Jackie that go the extra mile to make some of the most difficult times a little easier," Delta concluded.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Delta Air Lines plane.

Delta Issues Waivers for International Flights Due to Latest...

Delta Air Lines

Air Canada Slashes Routes by 25% and Announces 1,700 Layoffs

JetBlue, American Airlines Form Alliance for Enhanced Northeast Service

IATA’s Travel Pass Expected to Debut in March

JetBlue Introduces New Airbus A220-300

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS