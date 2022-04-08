Delta Air Lines Making It Easier for Groups to Sit Together
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood April 08, 2022
Delta Air Lines announced it would use its dynamic seat-map algorithm to make it easier for groups and families to book seats together.
According to The Points Guy, the carrier’s dynamic seat-map algorithm was rolled out in 2019 and uses “historical booking and seat assignment data” to help the airline determine how many rows in the main economy cabin should be reserved for groups.
Delta said the reserved main economy seats are not assignable to passengers flying alone or with just one additional person on the reservation. Instead, only travelers with three or more people on a booking will be able to book the specified rows.
“Being a customer-centric brand means we’re constantly working to offer optimal experiences across travel,” a Delta spokesperson told The Points Guy. “Taking a dynamic approach with our seat map displays is one way of doing that by providing preferred seating choices in all cabins, at the time of booking or at the gate when working with an agent, for customers traveling alone or with a group.”
While the airline revealed there would be more reserved group seating on routes that historically serve more leisure travel, flights heavily associated with business travel will have fewer rows reserved for families and friends.
Delta announced the algorithm used to block the seats would vary by aircraft, route and other factors and be updated in real-time if the system determines there are more solo travelers than groups or families booking a flight.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Learn About Florida's Historic Coast and Treat Your Clients to a Little Bit of Everything
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS