Delta Air Lines Makes Changes to SkyMiles Loyalty Program
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood April 04, 2022
Delta Air Lines has made changes to its loyalty and reward program to ensure a more straightforward process for travelers to earn more miles.
The carrier announced passengers in its SkyMiles Program would continue to be able to earn toward Medallion Status on Award Travel, as the option became permanent on March 31.
Delta also revealed it removed the 75,000 mileage earn cap—retroactive to January 1—a move that will give SkyMiles Members unlimited earning potential.
In addition to the latest changes, the airline has added new partnerships with brands like Instacart, more flexibility, eCredit extensions, status extensions and more control over how to pay for each flight.
“Travel should always be seamless and rewarding, and we want to make sure our SkyMiles Members get the most out of every trip,” Delta Vacations CEO Dwight James said.
“These adjustments to our program continue to set Delta apart as we focus on listening to our customers and rewarding our loyal members,” James continued. “As we look to the future, we're committed to ensuring a consistent travel experience at every step.”
Last year, Delta announced special benefits and extensions to give SkyMiles Members more value and flexibility as they returned to travel, including making Award Travel temporarily eligible for status earned through December 31.
In March, the airline announced the first phase of its Delta Sky Way at Los Angeles International Airport is complete, a project that will eventually culminate in a $2.3 billion, 27-gate terminal.
The carrier also recently welcomed the delivery of its newest narrow-body airplane, the Airbus A321neo, as part of its fleet renewal and expansion efforts.
