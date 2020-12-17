Delta Air Lines Resumes Service to Popular Latin American Destinations
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood December 17, 2020
Delta Air Lines announced it has returned to most Latin American countries it served before the COVID-19 pandemic by restarting service to Argentina, Chile and Ecuador.
The carrier will resume flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Arturo Merino International Airport in Chile and Mariscal Sucre International Airport in Ecuador on December 18.
Then on December 19, Delta will resume service between Atlanta and Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina. With the returning flights, the airline now serves 35 cities throughout the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America.
“We’re ready to welcome our customers back on board and are eager to show them how we’ve transformed the travel experience with enhancements in safety that do not sacrifice comfort or service,” Delta Managing Director Luciano Macagno said.
“As we restore service to our extensive network, our customers will discover that once they’re ready, they can book their travel with confidence and rest assured that we are putting their safety and that of our employees first,” Macagno continued.
As part of a partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced earlier this month, Delta recently became the first carrier in the United States to collect data from international travelers for COVID-19 contact tracing and public health follow-up efforts.
Last month, the airline launched a new interactive map tool that can provide travelers with updated travel requirement information, coronavirus-related restrictions and seamless booking.
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS