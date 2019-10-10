Delta Air Lines to Hire 12,000 New Employees Through 2020
CNBC has reported that Delta Air Lines expects to hire around 12,000 new employees during the remainder of 2019 and 2020, as the carrier continues to expand its operations.
Released before the markets opened on Thursday, October 10, Delta’s third-quarter 2019 report revealed the company’s revenue and profits to have beaten Wall Street estimates, helped by strong demand from business and leisure travelers.
Its performance has presumably been boosted because the airline’s fleet doesn’t include the Boeing 737 MAX model aircraft, which has been universally grounded since March, following two fatal crashes in which the plane was involved.
While its competitors have been forced to cancel thousands of flights this past quarter, Delta picked up the additional market share. CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC, "I do expect the share gains to be held," which makes sense, especially considering that the 737 MAX’ grounding continues to be extended.
In an interview on Thursday, October 10, Bastian went on to tell CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’: "We're the process of hiring 6,000 people this year and at least a like amount next year." He elaborated, “We're hiring pilots, we're hiring flight attendants, we're hiring ground staff. We're hiring in all categories of the company.”
